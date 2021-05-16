Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.00 Million

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post $805.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $829.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $699.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $164.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $108.67 and a 1 year high of $166.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 147,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.