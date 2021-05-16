National Bankshares Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$219.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$214.56.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$210.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$191.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$173.85. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$97.31 and a 1 year high of C$213.85.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at C$484,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

