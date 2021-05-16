Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 42,342 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

