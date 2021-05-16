Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,116 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $42,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.50 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

