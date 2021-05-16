Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

