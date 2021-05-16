Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,644 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.