Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $441.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.77 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

