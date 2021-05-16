Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $261.63 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $261,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,339.00 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,242.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,958.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

