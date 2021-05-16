Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $32.01 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $32,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

