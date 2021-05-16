Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $46.33 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.74 and its 200-day moving average is $232.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

