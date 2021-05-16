Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Yum China worth $45,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Yum China by 95,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after buying an additional 974,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

