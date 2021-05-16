Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $30,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,195,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

