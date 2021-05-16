Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,408 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of UBS Group worth $45,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,408,017,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,511,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after buying an additional 2,682,043 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

