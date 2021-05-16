Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 36,834 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,834 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $30,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

