NBW Capital LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.