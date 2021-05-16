NBW Capital LLC Acquires 2,602 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.88 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

