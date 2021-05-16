NBW Capital LLC Acquires 266,484 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 266,484 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 151,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $284,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $9,419,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of ET opened at $10.11 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

