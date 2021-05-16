NBW Capital LLC Acquires 6,666 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 621.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT opened at $390.78 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.00 and a 200-day moving average of $358.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

