NBW Capital LLC Acquires 703 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in STERIS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STERIS by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

NYSE:STE opened at $197.78 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.