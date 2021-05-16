NBW Capital LLC Boosts Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.27% of CryoLife worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 253,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $817,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,852. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE CRY opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

