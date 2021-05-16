NBW Capital LLC Buys 9,614 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSXP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

