NBW Capital LLC Decreases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in HealthEquity by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQY opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,488.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

