NBW Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 92,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $175.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

