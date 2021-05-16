NBW Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,866 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Palomar worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,199,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 564,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Palomar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,257,000 after buying an additional 143,584 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $664,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,800 shares of company stock worth $4,453,064 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.