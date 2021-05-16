NBW Capital LLC Grows Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises approximately 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSE:BJ opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

