NBW Capital LLC Grows Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats makes up 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Malibu Boats worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

