NBW Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 2.1% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Tower by 11.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in American Tower by 9.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.6% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $746,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.