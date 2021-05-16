NBW Capital LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,059 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Sonos worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,057 shares of company stock valued at $20,733,052 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $33.88 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.