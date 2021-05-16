NBW Capital LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 78.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after buying an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 163.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,269.91 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

