NBW Capital LLC Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Hess Midstream makes up approximately 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned about 1.72% of Hess Midstream worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $418.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.83%.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $79,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $60,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

