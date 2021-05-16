NBW Capital LLC Increases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $110,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $87,507,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $26,916,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

