NBW Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

