NBW Capital LLC Purchases 48,582 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 144,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

