NBW Capital LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.