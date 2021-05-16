NBW Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

