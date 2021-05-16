NBW Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $156.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $52.74 and a one year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

