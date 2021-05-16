NBW Capital LLC Sells 26,749 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,749 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Antero Midstream by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

