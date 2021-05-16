NBW Capital LLC Sells 85,147 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,147 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

OMP opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.33 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

