NBW Capital LLC Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.2% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Shares of LNG opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

