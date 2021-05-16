NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of NCR worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in NCR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

