Neblio Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00005110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $41.44 million and $1.28 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00041292 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013415 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,876,633 coins and its circulating supply is 17,485,857 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

