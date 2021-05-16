Neo Price Tops $88.31 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $88.31 or 0.00199957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $6.23 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.00 or 0.00477779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00086516 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

