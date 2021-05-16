Nestree (EGG) Trading 18.6% Lower This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Nestree has a market cap of $11.42 million and $763,810.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,049.95 or 0.99743995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00050929 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00233773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004580 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree's official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

