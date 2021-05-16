Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

NFLX opened at $493.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

