Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $95,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $493.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.