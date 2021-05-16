Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $493.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $522.09 and a 200-day moving average of $519.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

