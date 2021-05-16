Netrum Reaches Market Cap of $8,899.04 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 73% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 81.3% against the dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Netrum has a total market cap of $8,899.04 and $41.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000159 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Netrum

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

