Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Hits One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00113814 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

