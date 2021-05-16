New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,891,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $9,142,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

