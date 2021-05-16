NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in NewAge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. 994,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NewAge has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

